ConocoPhillips (COP) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has $75.00 target price on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Tudor Pickering upgraded ConocoPhillips from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho set a $68.00 price objective on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.41.

COP stock opened at $63.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $73.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $50.18 and a fifty-two week high of $80.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The energy producer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.48 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 16.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 54,716.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,236,749 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $947,125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,214,426 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 85.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,596,351 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $665,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951,688 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 101.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,825,885 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $450,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,689 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,981,471 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,106,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,260 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4,028.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,552,287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $120,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

