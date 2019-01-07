CONSOL Coal Resources (CCR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.70% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CONSOL Coal Resources LP manages and develops active thermal coal operations. The company engages in underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high- BTU bituminuous thermal coal. It primarily sells its coal to electric utilities in the United States. CONSOL Coal Resources LP, formerly known as CNX Coal Resrcs, is based in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CCR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Clarkson Capital downgraded shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CONSOL Coal Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

CCR traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $17.01. The company had a trading volume of 41,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,125. CONSOL Coal Resources has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $21.13. The firm has a market cap of $458.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). CONSOL Coal Resources had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $75.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CONSOL Coal Resources will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CONSOL Coal Resources news, Director Consol Energy Inc. acquired 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.58 per share, with a total value of $271,268.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 55,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,040,506 in the last three months.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CONSOL Coal Resources stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.18% of CONSOL Coal Resources as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONSOL Coal Resources Company Profile

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

