Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) in a report published on Friday morning. HC Wainwright currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CNST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Oppenheimer set a $21.00 price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CNST opened at $5.31 on Friday. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $12.21.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.14). Analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. VHCP Management III LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $449,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $897,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $957,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc bought a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $989,000. 42.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidate CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors.

