Contrasting ASM International (ASMIY) and Milacron (MCRN)

Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) and ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Milacron and ASM International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Milacron 0 0 2 0 3.00 ASM International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Milacron presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 93.55%. Given Milacron’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Milacron is more favorable than ASM International.

Profitability

This table compares Milacron and ASM International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milacron 3.07% -87.32% 6.90% ASM International 47.26% 10.11% 9.33%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Milacron and ASM International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milacron $1.23 billion 0.71 $1.10 million $1.69 7.34 ASM International $832.99 million 2.31 $511.35 million N/A N/A

ASM International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Milacron.

Dividends

ASM International pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Milacron does not pay a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Milacron has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASM International has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ASM International beats Milacron on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Milacron Company Profile

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids). The APPT segment designs, manufactures, and sells injection molding, blow molding, and extrusion equipment; and auxiliary systems and related parts and service. This segment serves companies who serve in the consumer goods, packaging, electronics, medical, automotive, and construction end markets. The MDCS segment designs, manufactures, and sells hot runner systems, process control systems, mold bases and components, and aftermarket parts and related technologies and services for injection molding, as well as maintenance, repair, and operating supplies for plastic processing operations. This segment serves customers in the plastic processing value chain and manufacturing spectrum, including OEMs, molders, and mold makers in the consumer goods, electronics, automotive, packaging, and medical end markets. The Fluids segment manufactures and markets coolants, lubricants, process cleaners, and corrosion inhibitors that are used in metalworking processes, such as cutting, grinding, stamping, forming, and high speed machining. This segment's products are used in various markets, such as aerospace, medical, automotive, industrial components and machinery, bearings, munitions, packaging, job shops, and glass and mirror production. The company was formerly known as Milacron LLC and changed its name to Milacron Holdings Corp. in May 2012. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia. The Back-end segment manufactures and sells equipment and materials that are used in the assembly and packaging, encompassing the processes in which silicon wafers are separated into individual circuits and assembled, packaged, and tested in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, Singapore, Malaysia, and Germany. The company's product platforms include Advance, a batch vertical furnace tool, which is used for smaller wafer sizes; XP Platform, a single wafer product platform that enables high-volume multi-chamber parallel processing or integration of sequential process steps on one platform; XP8 Platform, which provides productivity with up to eight chambers integrated on a single wafer platform; and Epsilon, a single wafer and chamber tool that deposits silicon-based materials for various applications, such as high-temperature silicon, low-temperature silicon, silicon-germanium, silicon-carbon, and other silicon-based compounds. It serves manufacturers of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. The company was formerly known as Advanced Semiconductor Materials International NV. ASM International NV was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands.

