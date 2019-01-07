Contrasting Commerzbank (CRZBY) and Capstone Mining (CSFFF)

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) and Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Commerzbank and Capstone Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commerzbank 3 1 1 0 1.60 Capstone Mining 0 0 3 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Commerzbank and Capstone Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commerzbank 6.72% 2.85% 0.18% Capstone Mining 9.67% 3.24% 2.05%

Risk and Volatility

Commerzbank has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capstone Mining has a beta of 3.09, indicating that its share price is 209% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Commerzbank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Commerzbank and Capstone Mining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commerzbank $14.89 billion 0.59 $176.32 million N/A N/A Capstone Mining $541.90 million 0.37 $55.23 million N/A N/A

Commerzbank has higher revenue and earnings than Capstone Mining.

Summary

Capstone Mining beats Commerzbank on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Private and Small-Business Customers; Corporate Clients; and Asset & Capital Recovery segments. The company's private banking services include current and savings accounts, credit cards, loans and mortgages, investments, and financial advisory services; business client's services comprise business accounts, electronic banking, POS systems, and integrated payment management services, as well as advisory services; and corporate client's services include international business, cash management, liquidity management, financing, investment and corporate, and capital markets financing, as well as corporate accounts and online banking services. It also offers commercial payments, cheques, clearing and custody services, and other services; trade finance, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantee, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; bilateral loans, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services; money market, hedging, and commodities and precious metals products; and wealth management services. In addition, the company provides commercial real estate and ship financing services, as well as public financing services. As of March 27, 2018, it operated approximately 1,000 branches. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Minto, an open pit copper mine located in Yukon, Canada. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

