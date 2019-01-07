Contrasting Fulton Financial (FULT) and Southern First Bancshares (SFST)

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) and Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Fulton Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Southern First Bancshares does not pay a dividend. Fulton Financial pays out 44.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fulton Financial has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Fulton Financial and Southern First Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulton Financial 20.45% 8.89% 0.99% Southern First Bancshares 22.71% 11.76% 1.06%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fulton Financial and Southern First Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulton Financial $876.84 million 3.22 $171.75 million $1.07 14.98 Southern First Bancshares $70.55 million 3.53 $13.04 million $1.76 19.02

Fulton Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Southern First Bancshares. Fulton Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southern First Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fulton Financial and Southern First Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulton Financial 0 4 2 0 2.33 Southern First Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50

Fulton Financial presently has a consensus price target of $18.80, indicating a potential upside of 17.28%. Given Fulton Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Fulton Financial is more favorable than Southern First Bancshares.

Risk and Volatility

Fulton Financial has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern First Bancshares has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.1% of Fulton Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.5% of Southern First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Fulton Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Southern First Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Southern First Bancshares beats Fulton Financial on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans. In addition, it provides equipment leasing, letters of credit, cash management services, and traditional deposit products; and investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and investment advisory services. Further, the company owns investment securities and other investments, as well as trust preferred securities; and sells various life insurance products. It provides its products and services through branch banking, as well as through a network of automated teller machines, telephone banking, mobile banking, and online banking. As of January 18, 2018, the company operated 240 branches in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, and Virginia. Fulton Financial Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans; construction real estate loans; commercial business loans for various lines of businesses, such as the manufacturing, service industry, and professional service areas; consumer real estate and home equity loans; and other consumer loans, including secured and unsecured installment loans and revolving lines of credit. In addition, it provides other bank services, such as Internet banking, cash management, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit, automatic drafts, bill payment, and mobile banking services. The company operates through nine retail offices located in Greenville, Columbia, and Charleston; one located in Raleigh; and one located in Atlanta. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

