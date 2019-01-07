Contrasting Janus Henderson Group (JHG) and Morningstar (MORN)

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) and Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.8% of Janus Henderson Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of Morningstar shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Janus Henderson Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.5% of Morningstar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Janus Henderson Group and Morningstar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Janus Henderson Group 2 5 0 0 1.71 Morningstar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus price target of $33.07, suggesting a potential upside of 58.99%. Given Janus Henderson Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Janus Henderson Group is more favorable than Morningstar.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Janus Henderson Group and Morningstar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janus Henderson Group $2.18 billion 1.89 $655.50 million $2.48 8.39 Morningstar $911.70 million 5.08 $136.90 million N/A N/A

Janus Henderson Group has higher revenue and earnings than Morningstar.

Dividends

Janus Henderson Group pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Morningstar pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Janus Henderson Group pays out 58.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Morningstar has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Janus Henderson Group and Morningstar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janus Henderson Group 37.59% 11.67% 8.11% Morningstar 17.94% 18.50% 11.22%

Volatility & Risk

Janus Henderson Group has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Morningstar has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc. provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors. The company offers Morningstar Data, an investment data spanning various investment databases, including pricing and commodity data; Morningstar Direct, an institutional investment research platform; investment management solutions, which include Morningstar Managed Portfolios, the strategist models on third-party managed account platforms, as well as services for institutional asset management, asset allocation, and manager selection; institutional asset management services for asset management firms, broker-dealers, and insurance providers; Morningstar Advisor Workstation, a Web-based investment planning system; and Morningstar.com, a Website for individual investors. It also provides Morningstar Enterprise Components, a set of tools and capabilities that builds customized Websites or enhances existing solutions; Morningstar Research, which includes equity research and manager research; Morningstar Credit Ratings that provides new issue and surveillance ratings and analysis for structured credits, as well as operational risk assessment services; Morningstar Indexes, a set of investment indexes; workplace solutions, such as retirement advice and managed accounts, fiduciary services, and custom models; a mobile application, excel plug-in, data feeds, and data solutions; equity and manager research, and credit rating services; and institutional asset management, asset allocation, and manager selection services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

