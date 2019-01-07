Contrasting VIVENDI SA/ADR (VIVHY) & SINGAPORE TELEC/S (SGAPY)

VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) and SINGAPORE TELEC/S (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

VIVENDI SA/ADR has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SINGAPORE TELEC/S has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares VIVENDI SA/ADR and SINGAPORE TELEC/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIVENDI SA/ADR N/A N/A N/A SINGAPORE TELEC/S 18.30% 10.52% 6.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for VIVENDI SA/ADR and SINGAPORE TELEC/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIVENDI SA/ADR 1 0 2 0 2.33 SINGAPORE TELEC/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VIVENDI SA/ADR and SINGAPORE TELEC/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIVENDI SA/ADR $14.13 billion 2.24 $1.39 billion $1.15 21.23 SINGAPORE TELEC/S $12.93 billion 2.71 $4.02 billion N/A N/A

SINGAPORE TELEC/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VIVENDI SA/ADR.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of VIVENDI SA/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of SINGAPORE TELEC/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

VIVENDI SA/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. SINGAPORE TELEC/S pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. VIVENDI SA/ADR pays out 35.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

SINGAPORE TELEC/S beats VIVENDI SA/ADR on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VIVENDI SA/ADR

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment is involved in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provides artist and merchandising services. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV channels and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes cinema films and TV series. The Havas segment covers various communications disciplines, including creativity, media expertise, and healthcare/wellness. The Gameloft segment engages in the creation and publishing of downloadable video games for mobile phones, tablets, triple-play boxes, and smart TVs. The Vivendi Village segment provides ticketing and experts counseling services; and operates L'Olympia and Théâtre de L'OEuvre, as well as CanalOlympia live performance venues. The New Initiatives segment operates Dailymotion, a video content aggregation and distribution platform; and produces digital content. The company was formerly known as Vivendi Universal S.A. and changed its name to Vivendi SA in April 2006. Vivendi SA was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About SINGAPORE TELEC/S

Singapore Telecommunications Limited provides a portfolio of communication and technology, and infotainment services to consumers and businesses in Asia, Australia, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, and Group Digital Life. The Group Consumer segment engages in the carriage business, including mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband, and voice, as well as equipment sales. The Group Enterprise segment offers mobile, equipment sales, fixed voice and data, managed, cloud computing, cyber security, and IT and professional consulting services. The Group Digital Life segment is involved in the digital marketing, regional OTT video, and advanced analytics and intelligence businesses. The company also operates a venture capital fund that focuses its investments on technologies and solutions; and offers ICT solutions and marketing technology services. In addition, it offers inSing.com that provides hyper-local content, user reviews, and editorials, as well as business or service information; and Trustwave that enables businesses fight cybercrime, protect data, and reduce security risk. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

