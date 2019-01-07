Contrasting Wendys (WEN) and J D Wetherspoon (JDWPY)

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) and J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Wendys pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. J D Wetherspoon pays an annual dividend of $0.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Wendys pays out 79.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Wendys has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Wendys is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wendys and J D Wetherspoon’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wendys $1.22 billion 3.08 $194.02 million $0.43 37.00 J D Wetherspoon $2.28 billion 0.67 $89.95 million N/A N/A

Wendys has higher earnings, but lower revenue than J D Wetherspoon.

Risk and Volatility

Wendys has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, J D Wetherspoon has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Wendys and J D Wetherspoon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wendys 0 6 12 0 2.67 J D Wetherspoon 2 0 1 0 1.67

Wendys currently has a consensus price target of $19.70, indicating a potential upside of 23.82%. Given Wendys’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Wendys is more favorable than J D Wetherspoon.

Profitability

This table compares Wendys and J D Wetherspoon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wendys 40.00% 23.36% 3.13% J D Wetherspoon N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.7% of Wendys shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of Wendys shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Wendys beats J D Wetherspoon on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co. engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts and kids meals. The company was founded by R. David Thomas on November 15, 1969 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 24, 2017, it operated 895 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

