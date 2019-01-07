Core Laboratories (CLB) versus Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (GZPFY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) and Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Core Laboratories has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Core Laboratories pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) pays an annual dividend of $2.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. Core Laboratories pays out 110.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Core Laboratories and Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core Laboratories 13.21% 68.00% 17.17% Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) 14.50% 17.91% 10.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Core Laboratories and Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core Laboratories 1 8 5 0 2.29 Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Core Laboratories currently has a consensus price target of $94.60, suggesting a potential upside of 50.28%. Given Core Laboratories’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Core Laboratories is more favorable than Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR).

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Core Laboratories and Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core Laboratories $659.81 million 4.22 $83.12 million $2.00 31.48 Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) $31.77 billion 0.75 $4.33 billion N/A N/A

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) has higher revenue and earnings than Core Laboratories.

Summary

Core Laboratories beats Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs. This segment offers laboratory-based analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products to the oil and gas industry. It also provides proprietary and joint industry studies. The Production Enhancement segment includes services and products relating to reservoir well completions, perforations, stimulations, and production. This segment offers integrated diagnostic services to evaluate and monitor the effectiveness of well completions and to develop solutions to improve the effectiveness of enhanced oil recovery projects. The company markets and sells its products through a combination of sales representatives, technical seminars, trade shows, and print advertising, as well as through distributors. Core Laboratories N.V. was founded in 1936 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) Company Profile

PJSC Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in Russia, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company also involved in the production, distribution, and marketing of refined petroleum products. It holds interests in 90 resource licenses in the oil-producing regions of Russia; and production projects in Angola, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Romania, Serbia, Iraq, and Venezuela. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total proved reserves of 6,407 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also produces and sells jet fuels, lubricants, bitumen products, and petrochemical products, as well as provides bunkering services to various industries and sectors. The company sells its fuels through 1,852 filling stations. PJSC Gazprom Neft was founded in 1995 and is based in St. Petersburg, Russia. PJSC Gazprom Neft is a subsidiary of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom.

