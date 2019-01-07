CorMedix (CRMD) Shares Gap Up to $1.69

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.96, but opened at $1.69. CorMedix shares last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 2795288 shares changing hands.

CRMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CorMedix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of CorMedix in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of CorMedix in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Get CorMedix alerts:

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million.

In other CorMedix news, Director Myron Kaplan bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 431,166 shares in the company, valued at $633,814.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mehmood Khan bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 564,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,082.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 478,500 shares of company stock valued at $658,730.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,673,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 886,894 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,673,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 886,894 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 394,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 206,099 shares during the last quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “CorMedix (CRMD) Shares Gap Up to $1.69” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/07/cormedix-crmd-shares-gap-up-to-1-69.html.

CorMedix Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

CorMedix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.