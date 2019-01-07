Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (CSOD) Position Lowered by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 260,157 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 109,513 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $14,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,760,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,406,000 after acquiring an additional 132,229 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 6.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,184,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,985,000 after acquiring an additional 137,316 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 51.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,192,949 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,701,000 after acquiring an additional 406,670 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 10,564.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,183,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 7.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,547 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,235,000 after acquiring an additional 68,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Harold W. Burlingame sold 1,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $78,841.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,960.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $1,094,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,756 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,546. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSOD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. First Analysis set a $69.00 target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.73.

Shares of NASDAQ CSOD opened at $50.32 on Monday. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.26 and a 12 month high of $59.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.07 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Cornerstone OnDemand Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; Learning Suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting.

