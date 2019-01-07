Coro Mining (COP) Trading Down 16.7%

Coro Mining Corp (TSE:COP) shares traded down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 549,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 973% from the average session volume of 51,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Coro Mining (TSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Coro Mining Company Profile (TSE:COP)

Coro Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of mineral properties and projects located in Latin America. It explores for copper, iron ore, gold, and other base and precious metals. The company principally holds 51% interests in Marimaca copper oxide project located in the Antofagasta Region of northern Chile.

