Credit Suisse AG Grows Stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 195.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 59,389 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.31% of JinkoSolar worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 35.9% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 26,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 28,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,289,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 794,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after acquiring an additional 18,591 shares during the last quarter. 24.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JKS opened at $10.93 on Monday. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.81. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $974.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. JinkoSolar’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Williams Capital initiated coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

