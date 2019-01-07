Credit Suisse Group Reiterates $20.00 Price Target for Livent (LTHM)

Credit Suisse Group set a $20.00 price target on Livent (NASDAQ:LTHM) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livent from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 28th. Loop Capital set a $22.00 target price on shares of Livent and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Argus began coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Monday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTHM opened at $14.26 on Friday. Livent has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $19.90.

Livent (NASDAQ:LTHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.40 million.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

