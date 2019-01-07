Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “$59.00” Price Target for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)

Credit Suisse Group set a $59.00 target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, October 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.06.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $37.44 and a 1-year high of $90.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.31.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.20. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 508.70% and a negative return on equity of 40.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.87) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5800.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Aliski sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $298,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,990.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 20.9% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,359,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,834,000 after buying an additional 755,127 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 75.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,461,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,563,000 after buying an additional 630,088 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2,221.4% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 426,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,807,000 after buying an additional 408,403 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 29.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,263,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,453,000 after buying an additional 285,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $20,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologics product candidate includes Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

