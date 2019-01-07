Credit Suisse X Lnk Slvr Cvr Cal Etn (SLVO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Credit Suisse X Lnk Slvr Cvr Cal Etn (NASDAQ:SLVO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0405 per share on Friday, January 25th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 18th. This is an increase from Credit Suisse X Lnk Slvr Cvr Cal Etn’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Credit Suisse X Lnk Slvr Cvr Cal Etn has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 33.4% annually over the last three years.

SLVO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,844. Credit Suisse X Lnk Slvr Cvr Cal Etn has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $8.20.

