Crescent Point Energy (CPG) Upgraded to Buy at TD Securities

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CPG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Crescent Point Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Shares of NYSE CPG opened at $3.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $823.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.26 million. On average, research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 73,869 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 8,476 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,051 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 13,650 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 14,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 114,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 14,519 shares during the period. 40.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

