Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (CRESY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ CRESY opened at $12.74 on Friday. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Get Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. alerts:

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $421.53 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 1,357.2% in the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 903,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,777,000 after purchasing an additional 841,032 shares during the last quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP increased its position in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,992,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,629,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 205,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The Agricultural business is involved in planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybean, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of cattle for sale to slaughterhouses and local livestock auction markets; producing raw milk for sale to local milk and milk-related products producers; the leasing of farms to third parties; the disposal and development of farmlands activities; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.