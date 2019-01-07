Critical Review: Great Elm Capital Group (GEC) and McorpCX (MCCX)

Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC) and McorpCX (OTCMKTS:MCCX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.7% of Great Elm Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of Great Elm Capital Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.9% of McorpCX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Great Elm Capital Group and McorpCX’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital Group $5.93 million 14.90 -$11.06 million N/A N/A McorpCX $2.51 million 0.57 -$410,000.00 N/A N/A

McorpCX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Great Elm Capital Group.

Profitability

This table compares Great Elm Capital Group and McorpCX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital Group N/A -14.90% -7.38% McorpCX -9.64% -20.30% -16.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Great Elm Capital Group and McorpCX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Elm Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A McorpCX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Great Elm Capital Group beats McorpCX on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Great Elm Capital Group Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in investment management and real estate property rental businesses. It provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Unwired Planet, Inc. and changed its name to Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. in June 2016. Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

McorpCX Company Profile

McorpCX, Inc. provides customer experience management solutions and software-enabled consulting services in the United States. It develops and delivers technology-enabled products and professional services that are designed to help corporations and enhance their customer listening and customer experience management capabilities. The company offers Touchpoint Mapping On-Demand, a research-based online software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution designed to provide insights to organizations that enhance customer and employee experience, brand, and loyalty for customer-centric organizations to measure and gather customer data across various touchpoints, channels, and interactions with their customers. It also provides McorpCX | Persona, an online SaaS solution for developing and managing customer persona, as well as automating the currently manual process of developing, managing, and sharing persona across corporations. In addition, it offers professional and related consulting services, including customer experience management consulting in the areas of research, strategy development, planning, education, training, and best practices. The company was formerly known as Touchpoint Metrics, Inc. and changed its name to McorpCX, Inc. in June 2015. McorpCX, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

