Critical Review: Symantec (SYMC) versus Avalara (AVLR)

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) and Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Symantec and Avalara, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Symantec 2 18 3 0 2.04 Avalara 0 2 4 0 2.67

Symantec presently has a consensus price target of $23.11, suggesting a potential upside of 19.36%. Avalara has a consensus price target of $41.18, suggesting a potential upside of 27.26%. Given Avalara’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Avalara is more favorable than Symantec.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Symantec and Avalara’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Symantec $4.85 billion 2.55 $1.14 billion $0.95 20.38 Avalara $213.15 million 10.10 -$64.12 million N/A N/A

Symantec has higher revenue and earnings than Avalara.

Dividends

Symantec pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Avalara does not pay a dividend. Symantec pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.8% of Symantec shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of Avalara shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Symantec shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Symantec and Avalara’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Symantec 25.95% 13.99% 4.76% Avalara N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Symantec beats Avalara on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Symantec

Symantec Corporation provides cybersecurity products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Security and Consumer Digital Safety. The Enterprise Security segment provides endpoint and information protection products, including endpoint security, advanced threat protection, and information protection solutions and their related support services; and network and Web security products, such as network security, Web security, and cloud security solutions and their related support services. It also offers consulting, premium support, and cyber security services. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton Security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers, as well as Norton Wi-Fi Privacy services. The company serves business, government, and public-sector customers; small, medium, and large enterprises; and individuals, households, and small businesses. It markets and sells its products and related services through direct sales force, direct marketing and co-marketing programs, e-commerce and telesales platforms, distributors, Internet-based resellers, system builders, Internet service providers, employee benefits providers, wireless carriers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers, and retail and online stores. Symantec Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc. provides transaction tax compliance cloud-based solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs. The company's solutions include AvaTax, a solution for determining sales tax in the United States; Avalara Returns for tax return preparation, filing, and remittance; and Avalara Compliance Document Management solution, which creates, validates, stores, and manages sales tax exemption and reseller certificates. It also provides professional services, including nexus studies and analysis, voluntary compliance initiatives, tax registrations, and specialized tax research; MatrixMaster, a product taxability database for retail operations; Avalara CloudConnect, a hardware device; VAT Expert, a web-based solution that checks the validity of customer and supplier VAT numbers and provides VAT determinations in the form of invoices; and Brazilian tax compliance solutions that address the Brazilian transaction tax regimes. The company was formerly known as Advantage Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Avalara, Inc. in December 2005. Avalara, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

