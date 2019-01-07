Critical Survey: Prudential Bancorp (PBIP) and Timberland Bancorp (TSBK)

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) and Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Prudential Bancorp and Timberland Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prudential Bancorp 18.91% N/A N/A Timberland Bancorp 30.75% 14.01% 1.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Prudential Bancorp and Timberland Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prudential Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Timberland Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Prudential Bancorp has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Timberland Bancorp has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.7% of Prudential Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of Timberland Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Prudential Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Timberland Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Prudential Bancorp and Timberland Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prudential Bancorp $37.35 million 4.24 $7.06 million N/A N/A Timberland Bancorp $54.38 million 3.77 $16.72 million N/A N/A

Timberland Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Prudential Bancorp.

Dividends

Prudential Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Timberland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Timberland Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Timberland Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Timberland Bancorp beats Prudential Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prudential Bancorp

Prudential Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking and financial products or services. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans. The company also manages a portfolio of investment and mortgage-backed securities; and provides ATM, and online and mobile banking services. As of November 15, 2017, it operated a main office in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, as well as 10 additional full-service financial centers, including 8 in Philadelphia; one in Drexel Hill, Delaware County; and one in Huntingdon Valley, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1886 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans. In addition, it offers consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit and second mortgage loans; and automobile loans, boat loans, motorcycle loans, recreational vehicle loans, savings account loans, and unsecured loans, as well as commercial business loans. The company operates 22 branches located in Grays Harbor, Pierce, Thurston, Kitsap, King, and Lewis counties in Washington. As of September 30, 2018, it operated 22 proprietary ATMs. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is based in Hoquiam, Washington.

