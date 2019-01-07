Crowdholding (YUP) Price Tops $0.0005

Crowdholding (CURRENCY:YUP) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 7th. In the last seven days, Crowdholding has traded 62.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Crowdholding token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crowdholding has a total market cap of $78,500.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Crowdholding was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $488.27 or 0.12178675 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00027162 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

About Crowdholding

Crowdholding (CRYPTO:YUP) is a token. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2018. Crowdholding’s total supply is 445,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,691,713 tokens. Crowdholding’s official Twitter account is @crowdholding and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crowdholding’s official website is www.crowdholding.com. Crowdholding’s official message board is medium.com/@crowdholding. The Reddit community for Crowdholding is /r/Crowdholding and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Crowdholding Token Trading

Crowdholding can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowdholding directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowdholding should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowdholding using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

