Cryptonite (XCN) Market Cap Hits $286,437.00

Cryptonite (CURRENCY:XCN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Cryptonite coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including FreiExchange and BX Thailand. During the last seven days, Cryptonite has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. Cryptonite has a total market capitalization of $286,437.00 and $158.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,045.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.02 or 0.03810154 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.30 or 0.04015024 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00944864 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.01311526 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00128101 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.50 or 0.01521336 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00334323 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Cryptonite Coin Profile

XCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. The official website for Cryptonite is cryptonite.info. Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin.

Buying and Selling Cryptonite

Cryptonite can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand and FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

