CSX Co. (CSX) Shares Sold by Marshwinds Advisory Co.

Marshwinds Advisory Co. lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Marshwinds Advisory Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in CSX by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 80,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,947,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 27,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CSX from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price (down from $86.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research cut CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.10.

CSX stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.65. The stock had a trading volume of 357,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,203,365. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $76.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. CSX had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 55.19%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

