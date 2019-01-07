Curecoin (CURE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $134.00

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Curecoin has traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar. One Curecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0563 or 0.00001396 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Livecoin. Curecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $134.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00945698 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00018906 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00001267 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00012473 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Curecoin Profile

Curecoin (CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 23,953,926 coins. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. Curecoin’s official website is curecoin.net. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Curecoin

Curecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

