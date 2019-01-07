CVS Group (CVSG) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

CVS Group (LON:CVSG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CVS Group from GBX 1,190 ($15.55) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of CVS Group from GBX 1,450 ($18.95) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st.

CVSG stock opened at GBX 674.50 ($8.81) on Monday. CVS Group has a twelve month low of GBX 13.22 ($0.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,500 ($19.60).

In related news, insider Richard Fairman purchased 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 651 ($8.51) per share, with a total value of £9,439.50 ($12,334.38).

About CVS Group

CVS Group plc provides veterinary services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practice, Laboratory, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste collection services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

