CVS Health Corp (CVS) Position Boosted by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2,094.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,128 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,384 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,018,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $709,914,000 after purchasing an additional 659,975 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,764,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5,579.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,161,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $721,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000,188 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 21.5% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 993,394 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $63,925,000 after buying an additional 175,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 26.1% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 677,357 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $53,322,000 after buying an additional 140,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, CFO David M. Denton sold 25,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $2,015,990.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,292.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 14,229 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,166,778.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.98.

Shares of CVS traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.94. The stock had a trading volume of 552,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,812,713. The firm has a market cap of $68.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $60.14 and a fifty-two week high of $83.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $47.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.22 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 24th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

