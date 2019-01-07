CytRx (CYTR) Given a $5.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CYTR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CytRx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised CytRx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

NASDAQ CYTR opened at $0.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.71. CytRx has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $2.35.

CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CytRx will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CytRx stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CytRx Co. (NASDAQ:CYTR) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 302,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 72,879 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.90% of CytRx worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of drug at the tumor. The company is developing its pipeline of oncology candidates at its laboratory facilities in Freiburg, Germany, through its LADR (linker activated drug release) technology platform, a discovery engine designed to leverage its expertise in albumin biology and linker technology for the development of anti-cancer therapies.

