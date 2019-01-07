Daimler (DAI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report released on Thursday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Independent Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, December 7th. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €62.22 ($72.35).

ETR DAI opened at €47.07 ($54.73) on Thursday. Daimler has a 52 week low of €59.01 ($68.62) and a 52 week high of €76.36 ($88.79).

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the smart and Mercedes me brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

