Dana (DAN) PT Set at $23.00 by Barclays

Dana (NYSE:DAN) has been assigned a $23.00 price objective by Barclays in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Dana in a research note on Sunday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Dana in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.82.

Shares of DAN stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Dana has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $35.27.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Dana had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 34.30%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dana will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAN. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dana in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dana by 54.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Dana in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Dana in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dana in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies, and Power Technologies.

