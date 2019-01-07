DAOstack Trading Up 12.7% Over Last 7 Days (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One DAOstack token can now be bought for about $0.0681 or 0.00001674 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, Hotbit and IDEX. DAOstack has a market cap of $2.62 million and approximately $5,044.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAOstack has traded up 12.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAOstack alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.02206178 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00156076 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00217835 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024844 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024806 BTC.

DAOstack Token Profile

DAOstack launched on May 1st, 2018. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,455,043 tokens. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack.

DAOstack Token Trading

DAOstack can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.