Datametrex AI Ltd (CVE:DM) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 1102777 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on shares of Datametrex AI from C$0.28 to C$0.23 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Get Datametrex AI alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Datametrex AI (DM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/07/datametrex-ai-dm-reaches-new-1-year-low-at-0-04.html.

Datametrex AI Company Profile (CVE:DM)

Datametrex AI Limited provides big data and artificial intelligence services primarily in Canada. The company primarily focuses on collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using machine learning and artificial intelligence. It offers DataTap, a plug and play solution that allows merchants to collect and analyze data in real time from multiple POS systems in one location or many locations; Dashboard access to customers through any connected device; and enterprise resource planning solution with insight, tools, and the support to businesses.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Datametrex AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datametrex AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.