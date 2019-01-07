DeepMarkit (MKT) Stock Price Down 25%

DeepMarkit Corp (CVE:MKT) fell 25% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 565,882 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 338,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

DeepMarkit Company Profile (CVE:MKT)

DeepMarkit Corp. focuses on the development and operation of digital marketing and promotions software platform for retailers and other businesses. The company's Gamify platform converts store traffic into leads, which can be added to lists, or downloaded in a .CSV file and uploaded using entry forms, customized games, and prizes.

