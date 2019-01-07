Delivery Hero (DHER) Given a €26.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) received a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective from stock analysts at Bank of America in a report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 17.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DHER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €46.27 ($53.80).

Shares of Delivery Hero stock traded up €1.36 ($1.58) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €31.42 ($36.53). 103,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,556. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €25.15 ($29.24) and a 12 month high of €39.87 ($46.36).

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

