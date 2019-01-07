Dentacoin (DCN) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

Dentacoin (CURRENCY:DCN) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Dentacoin has a total market capitalization of $65.00 million and approximately $53,328.00 worth of Dentacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dentacoin has traded up 35.4% against the US dollar. One Dentacoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, IDEX, LATOKEN and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009074 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025181 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.02194003 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00155805 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00209368 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024932 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024956 BTC.

Dentacoin Token Profile

Dentacoin launched on June 1st, 2017. Dentacoin’s total supply is 1,963,173,416,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,822,211,298 tokens. Dentacoin’s official Twitter account is @dentacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dentacoin’s official website is www.dentacoin.com. The Reddit community for Dentacoin is /r/Dentacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dentacoin Token Trading

Dentacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC, IDEX, LATOKEN, Cryptopia and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dentacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dentacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dentacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

