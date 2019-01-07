Deutsche Bank (DB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Commerzbank restated a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $8.00 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

NYSE DB opened at $8.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Deutsche Bank has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $19.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Sarl grew its position in Deutsche Bank by 22.3% during the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 406,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 74,151 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Deutsche Bank by 905.9% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 442,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 398,421 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Deutsche Bank by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,649,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,998,000 after purchasing an additional 96,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Executive Capital LP purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $679,928,000. 22.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

