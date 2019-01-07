Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

OTCMKTS DTEGY opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $79.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $18.34.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.