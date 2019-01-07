Diageo’s (DGEAF) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DGEAF. Macquarie restated a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Sunday, December 16th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS DGEAF opened at $34.98 on Friday. Diageo has a 52-week low of $32.39 and a 52-week high of $37.60.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

