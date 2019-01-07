Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Vectren Corp (VVC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vectren Corp (NYSE:VVC) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 433,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Vectren were worth $30,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Water Island Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vectren by 14.4% in the third quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 818,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,486,000 after purchasing an additional 102,800 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Vectren by 11.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 234,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,739,000 after purchasing an additional 23,751 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vectren by 181.2% in the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,799,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,783 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Vectren by 204.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 149,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,659,000 after purchasing an additional 100,200 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Vectren in the third quarter worth about $58,622,000. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vectren stock opened at $71.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Vectren Corp has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $72.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.34.

Vectren (NYSE:VVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.13). Vectren had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Vectren’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vectren Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vectren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Vectren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Vectren Corporation provides energy delivery services to residential, commercial, and industrial and other contract customers. The company offers natural gas distribution and transportation services, and electric transmission and distribution services; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas or oil-fired, and landfill gas electric generating facilities with an installed generating capacity of 1,248 megawatts.

