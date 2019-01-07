Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in Hooker Furniture Co. (HOFT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 976,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,583 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Hooker Furniture worth $33,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Hooker Furniture by 941.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 80,324 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hooker Furniture by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 771,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,173,000 after purchasing an additional 52,659 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Hooker Furniture during the 3rd quarter worth $1,313,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hooker Furniture during the 2nd quarter worth $1,422,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Hooker Furniture during the 3rd quarter worth $681,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HOFT shares. TheStreet lowered Hooker Furniture from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Sidoti raised Hooker Furniture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hooker Furniture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOFT opened at $28.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $310.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $49.85.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $171.47 million during the quarter. Hooker Furniture had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 5.16%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Hooker Furniture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 14th.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household furniture products in the United States. It operates through Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and All Other segments. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture.

