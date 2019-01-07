Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 93,772 Shares of US Concrete Inc (USCR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) by 15.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 696,632 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 93,772 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in US Concrete were worth $31,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of US Concrete by 4.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of US Concrete by 6.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of US Concrete by 4.6% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 58,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of US Concrete by 4.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of US Concrete by 40.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter.

In other US Concrete news, Director Theodore P. Rossi bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.40 per share, with a total value of $1,336,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,354. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Martin Rayner bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.57 per share, with a total value of $192,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 58,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,139.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 64,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,936 and sold 390 shares valued at $14,489. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ USCR opened at $34.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. US Concrete Inc has a 12 month low of $27.68 and a 12 month high of $85.15.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $404.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.35 million. US Concrete had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that US Concrete Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of US Concrete in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded US Concrete from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on US Concrete in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

About US Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab-based product quality control, and customized delivery programs.

