Diversified Royalty (BEVFF) & Clean Harbors (CLH) Head-To-Head Analysis

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) and Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Diversified Royalty and Clean Harbors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diversified Royalty 47.46% 6.26% 3.95% Clean Harbors 4.18% 4.93% 1.55%

Dividends

Diversified Royalty pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Clean Harbors does not pay a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.3% of Clean Harbors shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Diversified Royalty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Clean Harbors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Diversified Royalty has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clean Harbors has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Diversified Royalty and Clean Harbors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diversified Royalty 0 0 0 0 N/A Clean Harbors 1 1 5 0 2.57

Clean Harbors has a consensus price target of $69.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.66%. Given Clean Harbors’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Clean Harbors is more favorable than Diversified Royalty.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Diversified Royalty and Clean Harbors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diversified Royalty $16.13 million 13.74 $8.91 million N/A N/A Clean Harbors $2.94 billion 0.97 $100.73 million $0.33 155.27

Clean Harbors has higher revenue and earnings than Diversified Royalty.

Summary

Clean Harbors beats Diversified Royalty on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It primarily holds the Canadian and United States trademarks and other intellectual property rights related to the Original Joe's, Elephant & Castle, and State & Main restaurant businesses. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc. and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp. in October 2014. Diversified Royalty Corp. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc. provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. It operates through Technical Services; Industrial and Field Services; Safety-Kleen; and Oil, Gas and Lodging Services segments. The company's Technical Services segment provides a range of hazardous material management services, including the packaging, collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its incinerator, landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities. Its Industrial and Field Services segment offers industrial and specialty services, such as high-pressure and chemical cleaning, daylighting, production servicing, decoking, pigging, and material processing to refineries, chemical plants, oil sands facilities, pulp and paper mills, and other industrial facilities. This segment also provides environmental cleanup services consisting of tank cleaning, decontamination, remediation, and spill cleanup. The company's Safety-Kleen segment offers parts cleaning, containerized waste, used oil collection, and vacuum services, as well as other environmental services and products, such as degreasers, glass and floor cleaners, hand cleaners, absorbents, windshield washer fluids, mats, and spill kits. This segment also manufactures, formulates, packages, blends, distributes, and markets lubricants. Its Oil, Gas and Lodging Services segment provides surface rental, seismic support, and directional boring services to the energy sector serving oil and gas exploration, and power generation. This segment also offers lodges and remote workforce accommodation facilities, including open lodges, as well as operator and drill camps in Western Canada; and manufactures modular units and wastewater processing plants. The company operates through a network of approximately 465 service locations in 49 states, 9 Canadian provinces, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. Clean Harbors, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Norwell, Massachusetts.

