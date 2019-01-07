DNB Financial Corp (DNBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:DNBF) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $36.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.65 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given DNB Financial an industry rank of 191 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DNBF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of DNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th.

DNBF opened at $29.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $122.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.59. DNB Financial has a 52-week low of $25.84 and a 52-week high of $38.30.

DNB Financial (NASDAQ:DNBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 million. DNB Financial had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 9.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DNB Financial will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 28th. DNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.28%.

In other news, insider William J. Hieb sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $34,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $947,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DNB Financial by 13.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNB Financial in the second quarter valued at about $535,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNB Financial in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of DNB Financial in the second quarter valued at about $521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.83% of the company’s stock.

About DNB Financial

DNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for DNB First, National Association that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers deposit products, including money market, savings, demand, and NOW accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, including IRAs and brokered deposits.

