Dorsey Wright & Associates Has $3.28 Million Holdings in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI)

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its holdings in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,054 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Mercadolibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $420.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.18.

Shares of Mercadolibre stock traded up $13.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $328.94. 467,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 130.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Mercadolibre Inc has a 12 month low of $257.52 and a 12 month high of $417.91.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $355.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.75 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

