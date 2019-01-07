Dorsey Wright & Associates Takes Position in SK Telecom Co Ltd (SKM)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 135,596 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in SK Telecom in the third quarter valued at $116,000. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SK Telecom by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000.

Get SK Telecom alerts:

Shares of NYSE SKM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.48. 401,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.52. SK Telecom Co Ltd has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $28.97.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Nomura raised shares of SK Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of SK Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Dorsey Wright & Associates Takes Position in SK Telecom Co Ltd (SKM)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/07/dorsey-wright-associates-takes-position-in-sk-telecom-co-ltd-skm.html.

SK Telecom Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM).

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.