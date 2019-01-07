DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,304 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $4,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in DowDuPont by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. CenturyLink Investment Management Co lifted its position in DowDuPont by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in DowDuPont by 551.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DowDuPont by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in DowDuPont by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 179,394,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,536,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,916 shares during the period. 69.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DWDP stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.04. The company had a trading volume of 686,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,709,157. DowDuPont Inc has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $77.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DowDuPont to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets set a $79.00 target price on shares of DowDuPont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of DowDuPont from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors set a $90.00 target price on shares of DowDuPont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DowDuPont presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.47.

DowDuPont Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

