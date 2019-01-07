DraftCoin (DFT) Tops One Day Volume of $2,036.00

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 7th. One DraftCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000523 BTC on major exchanges including Coindeal, YoBit and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, DraftCoin has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. DraftCoin has a market cap of $171,054.00 and approximately $2,036.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DraftCoin alerts:

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000163 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000100 BTC.

DraftCoin Profile

DraftCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,172,481 coins and its circulating supply is 8,172,481 coins. The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DraftCoin Coin Trading

DraftCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Coindeal. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DraftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DraftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DraftCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DraftCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.