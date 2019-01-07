DXC Technology’s (DXC) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.46% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We maintain our Neutral rating and $70* PT. DXC announced plans to acquire LXFT (OW). We view the acquisition as a Win, Win”. DXC performed a Catch Up” acquisition. DXC acquires much needed Digital capabilities through LXFT, increasing DXC’s competitiveness in an area it had fallen behind. LXFT finds a larger partner to help it manage its way through challenges with its major customers and extend its reach. We note the acquisition does not initially have a significant impact on DXC’s results, so proof will be in the longer term execution. See pg. 2 for our proforma.””

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on DXC Technology to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on DXC Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on DXC Technology to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.69.

Shares of DXC Technology stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $57.16. 178,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,477,204. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $49.19 and a 1-year high of $107.85. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 3,925.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the third quarter worth $36,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the third quarter worth $105,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 111.8% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

