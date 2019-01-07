East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Receives $70.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.44.

EWBC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $76.00 price objective on East West Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 215,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after acquiring an additional 12,651 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $724,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $4,036,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 11.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 86,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 22.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.60. 24,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,478. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $73.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $395.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.25 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 34.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

